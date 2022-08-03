Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Cycling Mountain Bike - Men's Cross-country results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final results

RankCountryNameTime
1New ZealandSamuel GAZE01:34:19
2New Zealand Ben OLIVE01:34:50
3Namibia Alexander MILLER01:36:20
4Northern Ireland Cameron ORR01:36:29
5England Joseph BLACKMORE01:36:29
6AustraliaSam FOX01:37:20
7Australia Daniel McCONNELL01:37:26
8England Harry BIRCHILL01:37:56
9Northern Ireland Christopher McGLINCHEY01:40:19
10JerseyRhys HIDRIO01:41:29
11MauritiusAlexandre MAYERLAP
12Guernsey James ROELAP
13NamibiaHugo HAHNLAP
14Lesotho Tumelo MAKAELAP
15Mauritius Yannick LINCOLNLAP
16Scotland Charlie ALDRIDGELAP
17Namibia Xavier PAPOLAP
18Botswana Gontse LETHOKWELAP
19Lesotho Phetetso MONESELAP
20Guernsey Michael SERAFINLAP
21KenyaEdwin NDUNGULAP
22ZambiaDavies KAWEMBALAP
23GibraltarGiles CERISOLALAP
24GibraltarKarl SCIORTINOLAP
25Zambia Oberd CHEMBELAP
DNFCyprusChristos PHILOKYPROU

*DNF - Did not finished *LAP - Lapped

