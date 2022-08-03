Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jersey's opening ceremony flagbearer Rhys Hidrio is competing at his third Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Rhys Hidrio says he is pleased to have made the top 10 in the men's mountain bike cross country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 31-year-old, racing at his third games, was 10th and the final rider to complete the full course.

New Zealand's Sam Gaze took gold ahead of compatriot Ben Oliver - seven minutes ahead of Hidrio.

"In my head I was aiming for top 10 but didn't want to say, so I'm really happy to bag that one," Hidrio said.

"It was amazing fun. It was really good to have the crowds there pushing me on." he added to BBC Sport.

"It was a tough race and I managed to stay on the front guys for half a lap, but when it got to the climb for the first time they rode off, but I just paced myself really well."

Jersey make relay final

Robbie Jones will be part of Jersey's 4x100m medley relay team in the final

In swimming, Jersey men's 4x100m medley relay team will feature in Wednesday night's final after qualifying fifth fastest.

The team of Harry Shalamon, Robbie Jones, Jack Allan and Ollie Brehaut were third in their heat behind England and Wales in a time of 3 minutes 52.68 seconds.

Jones and Isaac Dodds both missed out on the final of the men's 200m individual medley, finishing 15th and 16th respectively, while Lily Scott was 16th in qualifying in the women's 400m freestyle, also missing out on the final.

Meanwhile, bowler Ross Davies is top of his group after winning his opening two games in the men's singles.

The 28-year-old beat New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy 21-19 and Chris Locke from the Falkland Islands 21-7 to put himself in a prime spot for making the knockout stages.