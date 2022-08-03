Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Cameron Chalmers finished fourth in his 400m heat in a time of 47.49 seconds

Guernsey runner Cameron Chalmers has been knocked out of the 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old, who was part of Team GB's mixed 4x400m relay squad at the last Olympics, finished fourth in his heat in a time of 47.49 seconds.

He was not fast enough to claim one of the three fastest loser places, with the top three in each heat progressing.

Chalmers has been struggling with injury and illness throughout the year, which hampered his performance.

It meant he could not emulate his younger brother Alastair, who made the 400m hurdles final on Tuesday.

"I'm pretty lucky to be out running today, so I just tried to enjoy the experience of my second Commonwealth Games," he told BBC Channel Islands.

"It's just a shame I'm not in the shape that I'd hoped to be in, it's been a bit of battle getting to the start line, but I'm glad to come out here and have the experience."

Trebert out in opening round

Emily Trebert was the first Guernsey badminton player to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Guernsey's Emily Trebert bowed out of the badminton women's singles in the first round.

The 28-year-old was beaten 21-7, 21-13 by Lorna Tara Jinee Bodha, of Mauritius.

In swimming, the men's 4x100m medley relay team emulated the women and made Wednesday night's final after qualifying seventh fastest.

Sam Lowe won his heat in the men's 200m individual medley but was not fast enough to make the final.

Mike Serafin has been selected for the last three Commonwealth games by Guernsey

But Guernsey mountain bike riders James Roe and Mike Serafin could not break into the top 10 at the cross country.

Roe finished in 12th place after being lapped with three circuits to go while Serafin was 20th having had a crash.

"For the smaller nations the achievement of getting here is good enough," Serafin told BBC Sport.

"It's just to take part in these king of games, you've got world champions and everything racing out there."