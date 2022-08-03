Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Sam Gaze won a third Commonwealth medal

Northern Ireland's Cameron Orr won the bronze medal in the men's mountain-bike cross-country final, pushing England's Joe Blackmore into fourth place.

2018 champion Sam Gaze from New Zealand defended his title with compatriot Ben Oliver winning the silver.

Orr battled with with Scotland's Charlie Aldridge and Blackmore before a crash left Aldridge trying to get to the tech zone without a chain.

