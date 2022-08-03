Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games champion for the first time.

Davies won the F42-44/61-64 men's discus final with a throw of 51.39m.

Davies' gold follows on from the success of fellow Wales Paralympian Olivia Breen who won the T37/38 women's 100m title.

Fellow Welshman Harrison Walsh claimed a bronze medal with Palitha Halgahawela Gedara winning silver.

Defending champion Dan Greaves claimed fourth place.

Even though Greaves (54.66) and Walsh (54.76) threw further than Davies, the Welshman was still crowned champion as he produced a Commonwealth Games record.

This was because this competition combines different para-athletic classes so the final result was based on points rather than distance.

Greaves and Walsh are in the F44 section which is considered a more moderate disability category than Davies' F42.

Davies, 31, is a triple Paralympic gold medallist and won multiple world and European competitions, but had never won a Commonwealth crown.

His previous best was a silver medal in Glasgow eight years ago with his event not held in Australia in 2018.

After reverting back to discus from shot putt, Davies was in fine form having broken his own six-year-old F42 world record with a throw of 56.21m just before the Birmingham Games.

Para-athlete Walsh, 26, was a promising rugby player before he suffered a serious knee injury aged 18.

He switched to athletics but was ruled out of his first Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021 because of an ankle injury.