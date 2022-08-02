Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's +87kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1AUSEileen CIKAMATANA110145255
2CANKristel NGARLEM101135236
3NGRMary Taiwo OSIJO102123225
4CMRClementine MEUKEUGNI NOUMBISSI100121221
5NZLHayley Elizabeth WHITING93116209
6INDUsha Bannur NATESH KUMARA95110205
7SRIChathurika Priyanthi BALAGE81111192
8VANAjah PRITCHARD-LOLO78100178
9SEYRomentha LARUE7898176
10JAMYvgeni HENDERSON7390163
DNFENGEmily SWEENEY--

Key: DNF = Did not finish

