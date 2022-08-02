Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Wales' Joel Makin and England's Georgina Kennedy have reached the men's and women's Commonwealth Games squash singles finals.

Makin won his semi-final 3-0 against England's defending champion James Willstrop.

The Welshman will take on New Zealand's Paul Coll in Wednesday's final.

Kennedy beat compatriot Sarah-Jane Perry 3-1 in their semi-final and faces Canada's Hollie Naughton in the final on Wednesday.

Perry, a silver medallist in 2018, will play New Zealand's Joelle King in the bronze medal match at the University of Birmingham squash centre on the same day.

Willstrop will go up against India's Saurav Ghosal for a chance to win bronze.