Commonwealth Games: Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin beats Jersey's Gemma Atherley in 50m backstroke
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin beat Jersey's Gemma Atherley in the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Tostevin, 19, clocked 29.90 seconds to finish seventh, 0.16 seconds ahead of 24-year-old Atherley.
The race was won by Canada's world champion Kyle Masse in a new games record time of 27.47 seconds.
"It was better than I expected, I went in with a positive mindset and it was faster than the heats," Tostevin said.
"Often I find it harder to swim faster in the evenings, but it's the end of the week and I wanted to finish on a high.
"To see some of the competitors next to you it helps to make you swim a bit harder as well," she added to BBC Channel Islands.
"The 50's not usually my preferred event, so I was pretty happy to be there," added Atherley, who became the first Jersey woman to make a swimming final at the Commonwealth Games in the 200m backstroke on Monday.
Top 10 for Duquemin in discus
In athletics Jersey thrower Shadene Duquemin finished 10th in the discus.
The 27-year-old's best effort was 52.87m nine metres off Nigeria's gold medallist Chioma Onyekwere