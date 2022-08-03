Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Rosemary Lenton and partner Pauline Wilson could claim Scotland's fourth gold

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland are guaranteed at least two more silver medals at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, with gold-medal matches in both bowls and judo.

Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton - with a combined age of 130 - take on Australia in the Para pairs in Leamington Spa, looking to emulate the success of the men's team.

And Sarah Adlington would become the first ever Scottish judoka to win two golds if she beats Tulika Maan of India, having won the 78kg title at Glasgow 2014.

She could be joined on the podium in Coventry by team-mate Rachel Tytler, who is in the bronze-medal contest, while another Scot - Andrew McWatt - will also fight for a medal in the 100kg.

Scotland could also secure three boxing medals, with Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all in quarter-final action.

And there are also medal chances in the pool, where Duncan Scott could win his 12th medal; on the track, where Eilish McColgan (10,000m) and David Smith (high jump) will both be in finals; and in the women's mountain biking.

Scotland have won 26 medals at the halfway point of the Games, with three gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.