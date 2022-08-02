Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England are unbeaten at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 victory over Uganda.

In a feisty encounter, Eleanor Cardwell led the Roses attack with 27 points from 30 attempts, while Helen Housby shot a perfect 15.

Jess Thirlby's England have four wins from four games and sit top of Pool B.

They take on world champions New Zealand in their final pool game on Thursday at Birmingham's NEC Arena.

"We're going to appreciate the day off tomorrow, it was really physical today," said England defender Geva Mentor in her on-court interview.

"Everyone's looking forward to Thursday's clash with the Kiwis."

Earlier on Tuesday in Pool A, Wales were beaten 79-33 by top seeds Australia while Jamaica defeated Scotland 78-34.

Australia and Jamaica are level on points the top of that pool, having both won all four games. They go head-to-head on Thursday morning.