2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Brodie Williams passed compatriot Luke Greenbank on the last length to claim 200m backstroke gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Williams, 23, trailed after 100m but charged as Greenbank, who eventually finished fifth, faded.

Greenbank had his head in his hands as Williams celebrated, before the pair embraced as the home crowd cheered.

Laura Stephens brought more joy for the hosts with 200m butterfly silver in the next race.

James Guy continued the rush of medals for England as he took joint silver alongside Australia's Matthew Temple behind Canada's Josh Liendo in a thrilling 100m butterfly final.

Teenager Liendo - the first black Canadian swimmer to win world short course gold in 2021 - finished 0.16 seconds ahead of 200m bronze medallist Guy and Temple in 51.24 seconds, with South African Chad le Clos fourth.

Australia's Bradley Woodward took men's 200m backstroke silver and South African Pieter Coetze claimed bronze.

In the women's 200m butterfly, Australia's Elizabeth Dekkers claimed gold in two minutes 7.26 seconds - 0.64 seconds ahead of Stephens - and compatriot Brianna Throssell took bronze.

'The backstroke boys will be back'

Brodie Williams (right) won 100m backstroke silver on Saturday

Greenbank became the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal in the 200m backstroke when he won bronze in Tokyo last year.

He followed that up with a silver at June's World Championships and said he was "frustrated" by his Commonwealths result.

"I know I am better than that, I was tired on that last length," he explained.

Williams, who finished in one minute 56.40 seconds as Greenbank came in 0.58 seconds later, said it was "a shame not to have Luke on the podium".

"He has been the standard of backstroke in Britain and I know he has had Covid recently," Williams, who won England's fifth swimming gold of the Games, continued. "I am glad we can push each other and the backstroke boys will be back."