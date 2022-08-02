Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead took Commonwealth gold as the host nation claimed five judo medals on Tuesday.

Walsall native Powell delighted a raucous crowd at Coventry Arena with a nail-biting men's -73kg Golden Score win over Gambia's Faye Njie.

Moorhead defeated Canadian Francois Gauthier Drapeau in the men's -81kg.

Gemma Howell took silver as Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Petersen-Pollard won bronze.

Wales' Jasmine Hacker-Jones also clinched bronze in the women's -63kg, beating Cameroon's Audrey Jeanette Etoua Biock by ippon.

There was disappointment for Northern Ireland trio Eoin Fleming, Rachael Hawkes and Joshua Green as they all lost their bronze medal matches.

European champion Howell was forced to settle for silver despite initially enjoying the better of her final against Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, but she could not find a way to end the contest with the Canadian forcing a brilliant win in Golden Score.

It was a second Commonwealth bronze for Yeats-Brown eight years on from her first in Glasgow, as she defeated Northern Ireland's Hawkes by ippon in the women's -70g.

Peterson-Pollard claimed the other bronze in that category with a win by ippon over Joy Oluchi Asonye of Nigeria.