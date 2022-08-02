Commonwealth Games: England women's hockey team beat India 3-1 to make it three wins out of three
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
England women impressed with a 3-1 victory over India in their Commonwealth Games hockey Pool A match to make it three wins out of three.
Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin put England 3-0 ahead before Vandana Katariya pulled one back.
England needed goalkeeper Maddie Hinch to make some vital saves including a clearance off the line at 1-0.
India grew in confidence after conceding early before Howard and Martin put the game out of reach.
Having followed up their thumping 12-0 opening win over Ghana with a narrow 1-0 victory against Canada, the hosts have nine points from three games. Second-placed Canada and third-placed India both trail by three points with one game left for all three teams.
England's next Pool A game is against Wales on Thursday, while India are back in action on Wednesday when they face Canada.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the crowd at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre along with Princess Charlotte to see England's win.
- Commonwealth Games latest, reaction and analysis
- Commonwealth Games day-by-day guide & schedule
- BBC TV, radio & digital coverage times
- BBC Live guide for links to all live streams
- Watch best of Commonwealth Games video
- MySport: Create a personalised experience
- All sports A-Z indexes
- In search of old memories: The legendary coxswain of an RNLI lifeboat returns to sea after 30 years
- Joe Lycett's searching for new talent: The art-loving comedian follows artists submitting to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2022