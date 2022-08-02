Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England women impressed with a 3-1 victory over India in their Commonwealth Games hockey Pool A match to make it three wins out of three.

Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin put England 3-0 ahead before Vandana Katariya pulled one back.

England needed goalkeeper Maddie Hinch to make some vital saves including a clearance off the line at 1-0.

India grew in confidence after conceding early before Howard and Martin put the game out of reach.

Having followed up their thumping 12-0 opening win over Ghana with a narrow 1-0 victory against Canada, the hosts have nine points from three games. Second-placed Canada and third-placed India both trail by three points with one game left for all three teams.

England's next Pool A game is against Wales on Thursday, while India are back in action on Wednesday when they face Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the crowd at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre along with Princess Charlotte to see England's win.