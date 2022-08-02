Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Group B, Edgbaston England 176-5: Capsey 50 (37), Brunt 38* (23), Jones 36* (23) South Africa 141-4: Wolvaardt 41* (33), Brits 38 (37) England won by 26 runs Scorecard

England are one win away from the Commonwealth Games semi-finals after a 26-run victory over South Africa.

Alice Capsey, 17, made 50 off 37 balls - her maiden international Twenty20 half-century - Katherine Brunt an unbeaten 38 and Amy Jones 36 not out in a total of 167-5 at Edgbaston.

South Africa laboured to 141-4 despite Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 41.

England, who lead Group B with two wins, will reach the semis if New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

England will qualify as group winners if they beat New Zealand on Thursday.

South Africa need an unlikely string of results to go their way to reach the final four.