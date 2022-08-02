Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Paul Drinkhall won a seventh Commonwealth medal with bronze in the men's team event

England beat Nigeria to take the bronze medal in the table tennis men's team event at the Commonwealth Games with a decisive 3-0 clean sweep.

Tom Jarvis and Paul Drinkhall got the ball rolling with an 11-6 11-7 11-7 win in the doubles over Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo.

Liam Pitchford beat Quadri Aruna 11-9 9-11 12-10 11-6 in a tight battle.

Drinkhall returned to deliver the final blow against Omotayo with a comfortable 11-4 11-2 11-4 win to take the bronze.

Pitchford, who had been on the receiving end of two of England's defeats in their semi-final against Singapore on Monday, said: "I feel a little bit indifferent. Obviously it is another medal to add to the collection.

"I'm still sore from last night, I didn't get much sleep and I didn't know if I would be playing today. I'm quite proud that I came out and proved, not only to myself but to everyone, that I can still play like that."

India defended their title by beating Singapore 3-1 in the gold-medal match.