Jake Jarman was a reserve for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's Jake Jarman claimed a fourth gold on his Commonwealth debut to become the most successful English male gymnast at a single Games.

Jarman - at his first major senior championships - matched the number of golds won by Claudia Fragapane in 2014.

Compatriot Giarnni Regini-Moran took silver behind Jarman in the vault.

Having also won team, all-around and floor gold, Jarman, 20, surpasses the three Commonwealth titles won by Max Whitlock in 2014.

Jarman was as composed as ever with two neat vaults and looked relieved after a difficult final effort, before celebrating with a delighted Birmingham crowd.

Regini-Moran, on his 24th birthday, put in an assured performance but could not match his team-mate.

He was however rewarded for his efforts as the Arena Birmingham crowd sang happy birthday after he completed his second vault.

Jarman was the only gymnast to attempt a vault with a 6.0 degree of difficulty and it paid dividends as he deftly twisted through the air to pull it off.

He finished with a total score of 14.916, with Regini-Moran scoring 14.633 and Australia's James Bacueti taking bronze with 14.283.

Northern Ireland's Ewan McAteer finished sixth, with Wales' Emil Barber eighth.

England have won 12 gymnastics medal in Birmingham so far, including eight golds.

Tuesday's final day of competition will bring four more chances at gold for England, with the men's parallel bars, horizontal bar, women's balance beam and floor finals to come.

Joe Fraser, who is still recovering from a broken foot, could yet match Jarman's haul as the Englishman goes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar finals having claimed pommel and team gold.