O'Connor sat second in the standings overnight after a superb series of performances on Tuesday

Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor dropped to fifth spot in the Commonwealth Games heptathlon after Wednesday morning's long jump.

O'Connor set personal bests in the opening 100m hurdles and 200m to sit second overnight after four events.

The 21-year-old managed 5.82m in the long jump to pick up 795, putting her on 4451 overall.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland judoka Sarah Hawkes will fight for a bronze medal on Wednesday evening.

Hawkes lost her -78kg quarter-final to Australia's Abigail Paduch but beat Kenya's Dianah Kana in the repechage bout to keep alive her hopes of emulating fellow NI judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns' bronze medal wins.

In the heptathlon, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads on 4718 points with team-mate Jade O'Dowda second on 4596 after winning the long jump with 6.52m.

Australia's Taneille Crase is third in the standings on 4525 points, 74 ahead of O'Connor with Northern Ireland's Anna McCauley sixth on 4022.

The heptathlon resumes on Wednesday evening at 19:08 BST with the javelin throw, which is considered O'Conor's strongest event, before concluding with the 800m.

In the pool, Mollie McAlorum finished second in the women's 400m freestyle heat but her time was not fast enough to progress.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth is hoping to win Northern Ireland's first gold medal at the Games in the 200m freestyle S14 final at 19:14 BST.

Daniel Wiffen is a medal hope in the men's 1500m freestyle final (20:12) while Danielle Hill goes in the women's 50m backstroke final at 19:51.