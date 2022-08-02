Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has returned to her hometown of Liverpool after coaching link-ups in France and Florida

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson edged into a narrow 17-point lead after two events of the Commonwealth Games heptathlon.

The 29-year-old, who won the 2019 world title, was fifth after an underwhelming 13.83 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

She topped the high-jump rankings with a clearance of 1.84m to give her 2032 points in total.

Australia's Taneille Crase is second and England's Holly Mills third on 2000 points.

The shot put and 200m take place on Tuesday evening.

Johnson-Thompson has endured a difficult three years since her world title win in Doha, with injury and coaching changes making it difficult to replicate her best.

England's Keely Hodgkinson ran within herself but kept clear of the chasing pack to win her 800m heat in 2:00.18.

Scotland's Jemma Reekie bumped into traffic on the final bend, finished third behind Hodgkinson and, after two fast preceding heats, was eliminated from the competition.

"I was feeling good but I got completely thrown off there from behind," she told BBC Sport.

"It's a part of racing so I can't do anything about it."

Reekie's team-mate Laura Muir, who is attempting the 800m and 1500m after her focus on the longer distance was rewarded with Olympic silver last year and world bronze last month, qualified second from her 800m heat behind Jamaica's Natoya Goule. England's Alex Bell also advanced in third.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was joint-fastest in the 100m heats in 10.99.

Daryll Neita, who finished eighth behind Thompson-Herah in Tokyo last summer, was the fastest English qualifier in 11.02, while team-mates Imani Lansiquot and Asha Philip also went through. Wales' Hannah Brier and Scotland's Alisha Rees joined them in Wednesday evening's semi-finals.

England's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun, who replaced the injured Reece Prescod in the team last week, made safe progress through to the men's semi-finals alongside Scotland's Adam Thomas.

British champion Jeremiah Azu of Wales advanced, but slowest of all the Home Nations qualifiers in 10.35.