Joe Chadwick is running at his first Commonwealth Games

Guernsey sprinter Joe Chadwick ran a Guernsey record in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games, despite his build-up being hampered by a groin injury.

The 20-year-old, who is the British Universities 60m indoor champion, ran 10.60 to finish fifth in his heat.

It was not enough to qualify and Chadwick is unsure if he will race in his preferred 200m later this week.

"It's my first experience like this, and no matter how it went it was enjoyable," he told BBC Guernsey.

"I started running three weeks ago, I'm not here to give a sob story, I'm happy that I came. I came out here and did it.

"It was nowhere near an ideal run-up to the games, but I got loads of support from Guernsey throughout it and without them I wouldn't be here anyway.

"If I can run the 200m I'd love to, [but] I don't want to jeopardise the start of next season, I'd much prefer to start winter training on a high - and fit and healthy - and try and build some consistency into the plan."

Guernsey swimmers make relay final

Jersey and Guernsey's 4x100m mixed medley relay teams will face off again on Tuesday evening

Guernsey's 4x100m mixed medley relay team made the final after finishing eighth-fastest.

Tatiana Tostevin, Ronny Hallett, Charlie-Joe Hallett and Orla Rabey were fifth in their heat, behind Australia, Canada, Wales and rivals Jersey, but were more than half-a-second ahead of ninth-placed Isle of Man.

Tostevin also made the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke after finishing 16th-fastest in 30.06.

But Ronny Hallett and Jonathan Beck failed to make the 50m freestyle semi-finals, while Sam Lowe did not progress out of the 200m backstroke heats.

Beere loses in first pairs match

Lucy Beere wrote herself into Guernsey sporting history on Monday after winning silver in the women's singles

Having win silver in the women's singles on Monday - Guernsey's first medal for 28 years - Lucy Beere was back on the greens in the pairs with partner Rose Ogier on Tuesday.

The duo lost their opening group match to Malaysia's reigning champions Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad - who Beere beat in the singles semi-finals.

The pair had taken a 19-18 lead in the penultimate end, but the Malaysian duo scored four in the final end to win the match.

"Although we haven't got the three points, we've lost by three against the reigning champions, we really shouldn't beat ourselves up about that," Beere said.

"We would have liked a better last end, but we had some fantastic ends earlier in the game."