Zachary Saunders was making his debut at a major championships

Jersey sprinter Zachary Saunders says nerves may have hindered him as he finished fifth in his heat in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand Under-20 champion Saunders, who was born in Jersey, finished in 10.76 seconds, just off his personal best of 10.70.

"It's not exactly what I wanted," he told BBC Channel Islands.

"A little bit of nerves maybe got the better of me, but it is what it is, it's good to be here."

The 19-year-old still has the heats of the 200m to go on Thursday, in what is the biggest meeting he has ever attended.

"It's pretty insane," he said of the crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

"I'm a little bit surprised there's this many people here for the first session, but it's good to show guts and nerves and get a race done."

Atherley progresses once again

Gemma Atherley became the first island women to make a Commonwealth swimming final on Monday

In the pool, Gemma Atherley's impressive Commonwealth Games continued as she progressed to the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke in an Jersey record time of 29.93.

Atherley, 24, who was the first Jersey woman to make a final when she progressed in the 200m backstroke on Monday, was 14th fastest.

But Jersey's Harry Shalamon and Isaac Dodds failed to make the final of the 200m backstroke, while Dodds also failed to progress from the 1500m heats.

Shalamon was one of three island swimmers who also raced in the 50m freestyle as he, Ollie Brehaut and Jack Allan missed out on a semi-final place.

But Jersey's 4x100m mixed medley relay team of Atherley, Shalamon, Robbie Jones and Lily Scott did make the final as they finished fourth in their heat behind Australia, Canada and Wales in 4.00:49 - just ahead of Guernsey, who also made the final.