Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 96kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|SAM
|Don OPELOGE
|171
|210
|381
|2
|IND
|Vikas THAKUR
|155
|191
|348
|3
|FIJ
|Taniela Tuisuva RAINIBOGI
|155
|188
|343
|4
|CMR
|Denis Joel ESSAMA OWONA
|145
|180
|325
|5
|AUS
|Ridge Nathan Richard BARREDO
|136
|180
|316
|6
|RSA
|Ruben BURGER
|138
|165
|303
|7
|MRI
|Cedric Fabrice CORET
|141
|160
|301
|8
|CYP
|Antonis MARTASIDIS
|150
|no valid lift
|9
|ENG
|Cyrille TCHATCHET II
|158
|no valid lift
|DNF
|GHA
|Forrester Christopher OSEI