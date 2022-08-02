Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 96kg results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1SAMDon OPELOGE171210381
2INDVikas THAKUR155191348
3FIJTaniela Tuisuva RAINIBOGI155188343
4CMRDenis Joel ESSAMA OWONA145180325
5AUSRidge Nathan Richard BARREDO136180316
6RSARuben BURGER138165303
7MRICedric Fabrice CORET141160301
8CYPAntonis MARTASIDIS150no valid lift
9ENGCyrille TCHATCHET II158no valid lift
DNFGHAForrester Christopher OSEI

