Commonwealth Games: Swimming -Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

From the section Commonwealth Games

Heat One

RankCountryTime
1Samoa4:13.66
2Zambia4:30.43
3Maldives4:57.22
DNSSingapore

Heat Two

RankCountryTime
1England3:51.08Q
2South Africa3:51.56Q
3Scotland 3:52.32Q
4Isle of Man4:04.59
5Barbados 4:08.59
6The Bahamas4:08.80
DNSSt. Helena
DNSFiji

Heat Three

RankCountryTime
1Australia3:45.34Q
2Canada3:51.43Q
3Wales3:53.05Q
4Jersey4:00.49Q
5Guernsey4:04.02Q
6Cook Islands 4:13.09
7Kenya 4:16.66
8Uganda 4:18.04

