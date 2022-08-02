Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 76kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1CANMaya LAYLOR100128228
2NGRTaiwo LIADI96120216
3NRUMaximina UEPA96119215
4ENGDeborah ALAWODE93119212
5CMRJeanne Gaelle EYENGA MBOOSI90122212
6AUSEbony GORINCU93113206
7SCOAgata HERBERT86113199
8JAMChloe Rebecca WHYLIE8195176
9BANMonira KAZI7595170
10WALAmy SALT86--
11INDPunam YADAV98--

