Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 76kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|CAN
|Maya LAYLOR
|100
|128
|228
|2
|NGR
|Taiwo LIADI
|96
|120
|216
|3
|NRU
|Maximina UEPA
|96
|119
|215
|4
|ENG
|Deborah ALAWODE
|93
|119
|212
|5
|CMR
|Jeanne Gaelle EYENGA MBOOSI
|90
|122
|212
|6
|AUS
|Ebony GORINCU
|93
|113
|206
|7
|SCO
|Agata HERBERT
|86
|113
|199
|8
|JAM
|Chloe Rebecca WHYLIE
|81
|95
|176
|9
|BAN
|Monira KAZI
|75
|95
|170
|10
|WAL
|Amy SALT
|86
|-
|-
|11
|IND
|Punam YADAV
|98
|-
|-