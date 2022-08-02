Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Long Jump results

Qualifying

RankCountryNameDistance (m)
1INDSreeshankar SREESHANKAR8.05Q
2BAHLaquan NAIRN7.90Q
3RSAJovan van VUUREN7.87Q
4JAMShawn-D THOMPSON7.85Q
5AUSHenry FRAYNE7.85Q
6DMATristan JAMES7.65Q
7TCAIfeanyichukwu OTUONYE7.65Q
8TTOAndwuelle WRIGHT7.58Q
9CAYLouis GORDON7.43
10BIZBrandon JONES-
RankCountryNameDistance (m)
1GUYEmanuel ARCHIBALD7.83Q
2AUSChristopher MITREVSKI7.76Q
3INDMuhammed Anees YAHIYA7.68Q
4BOTThapelo MONAIWA7.65Q
5TTOKelsey DANIEL7.49
6CMRAppolinaire YINRA7.45
7SKNKizan DAVID7.00
8SAMKelvin Tuiala MASOE6.75
9RSACheswill JOHNSONDNS
10VANElstrom WANEMUTDNS

