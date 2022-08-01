Scott sets Scottish Commonwealth record

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete as he took his medal tally to 11 with two swimming bronzes in Birmingham.

England's Maisie Summers-Newton added Commonwealth gold to her collection of world and Paralympic medals with a dominant victory in the 100m breaststroke SB6.

Compatriot Grace Harvey took silver in front of a jubilant Birmingham crowd after England's Tom Dean won silver in the 100m men's freestyle earlier on Monday.