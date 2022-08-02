Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Alex Marshall and Paul Foster have won Scotland's first medal on day five of the Commonwealth Games after clinching bronze in the men's pairs bowls.

The decorated duo overwhelmed Northern Ireland 25-5 to claim Scotland's 24th medal at Birmingham 2022.

Marshall had been aiming to reclaim his sole status as Scotland's leading Games gold-medal winner but he and Foster were beaten by England in the semis.

However, their bronze further bolsters Scotland's tally.

At least one more silver is guaranteed at the bowls in Leamington Spa later on Tuesday when the Para pair of Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown go in the gold-medal match against Australia.

And Marshall will have another chance to move back ahead of Para-cyclist Neil Fachie by earning his sixth gold when he goes in the fours, with that campaign also starting in a few hours.