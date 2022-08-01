Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Georgina Kennedy, 25, is ranked eighth in the world, while her opponent Sarah-Jane Perry is ranked sixth

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England are guaranteed a medal in the women's squash singles as Georgina Kennedy and Sarah-Jane Perry will face each other in the Commonwealth Games semi-final on Tuesday.

Perry overcame Wales' Emily Whitlock 3-0 after Kennedy beat Malaysia's Rachel Arnold 3-0.

"We'll both be massively up for it," said Perry, 32.

England's defending men's champion James Willstrop also reached the semis, where he will face Wales' Joel Makin.

Former world number one Willstrop beat Scotland's Rory Stewart 3-2 in a tight encounter and said he was "digging in hard" as he took the final game 11-8.

"At least now it gives me a couple of goes at a medal," said the 38-year-old. "I said this last time, but there isn't going to be another singles Commonwealth Games I don't think, so I was going to give it everything in that fifth.

"That was the overriding thought, just give everything because I want to be back and play again."

Makin beat Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng 3-1 to book a last-four meeting with Willstrop.

Birmingham-born Perry added she would "absolutely love to get to another final" after she won silver on the Gold Coast four years ago.

"I'm in really good shape, I'm moving well," she said. "I feel like I'm the fittest I've been for a long time, so this is the event we wanted to peak for and I really believe that is what we have done."