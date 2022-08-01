Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England out-fought Australia to make the inaugural Commonwealth Games 3x3 women's basketball final in front of a raucous Smithfield crowd.

Australia, who beat England in the full-format basketball final at Gold Coast 2018, led in the early stages.

But Hannah Jump made a pair of two-point shots from outside the D in less than a minute to move England ahead.

Cheridene Green came on strong with eight points, before Shanice Brandi Beckford-Norton sealed a 21-15 win.

After Beckford-Norton drained the free throw, England's quartet, completed by Chantelle Handy, whipped up a storm of noise in the temporary venue.

They will play Canada in Tuesday's final after the North Americans saw off New Zealand 16-11 in the other semi-final.

England's men will also go for gold after Orlan Jackman scored the decisive point 49 seconds from time in a 13-12 win over Canada.

Myles Hesson top-scored with six points and also dominated under the rim, picking up a game-high nine rebounds.

England will take on Australia, who they overcame 17-12 in the pool stages, in the final after a previously unbeaten Scotland were edged out 20-15.

Both England's wheelchair basketball teams suffered semi-final defeats by Australia, with the men falling to a superb overtime two-pointer from Lachlin Dalton.

Scotland's women's wheelchair team were comfortably beaten 12-5 by Canada in the last four.