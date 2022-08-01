Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Ashley McKenzie beat team-mate Sam Hall to win gold in the men's -60kg category, as the home nations won eight medals in judo at Coventry Arena.

The 33-year-old McKenzie, also crowned Commonwealth Games champion in 2014, was awarded victory by ippon over top seed Hall, 26.

Amy Platten, 21, only needed 15 seconds to take a remarkable women's -48kg bronze for England.

Finlay Allan claimed Scotland a silver medal in the men's -66kg final.

The 20-year-old Allan could not hold back tears after losing the gold-medal bout to Cypriot Georgios Balarjishvili.

Allan's team-mate Malin Wilson came through an exhausting 10-minute bout deep into Golden Score to seal a women's -57kg bronze by ippon over rival Lele Nairne of England.

Acelya Toprak added another silver to the host nation's tally in the same event after missing out on the top honour to Canada's Christa Deguchi.

Northern Ireland picked up bronze medals in both the men's and women's categories.

Nathon Burns, who suffered a disqualification in an earlier bout, recovered strongly to defeat Scotland's Alexander Short in the -66kg category, while Coventry-born Yasmin Javadian celebrated a Golden Score victory over Jacira Ferreira of Mozambique in the -52kg contest.