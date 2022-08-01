Commonwealth Games: Wales' Taylor Bevan impresses again to reach quarter-finals
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Wales boxer Taylor Bevan continued his impressive form at the Commonwealth Games by beating Samoa's Jancen Poutoa to reach the quarter-finals.
Light-heavyweight Bevan enjoyed a dream Games debut with a first-round knockout win against New Zealand's Onyx Lee.
The 21-year-old produced another impressively strong display to see off Poutoa with a third-round stoppage.
Scotland's Sean Lazzerini also reached the light-heavyweight last eight by beating Jean Luc Rosalba.
Lazzerini defeated the Mauritius boxer via a third-round stoppage.
In men's 48-51kg flyweight, English boxer Kiaran MacDonald beat Vidanalage Senevir of Sri Lanka by unanimous decision to reach the quarter-finals.
MacDonald is looking to add a first Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver at May's European Championships.
Northern Ireland's Clepson Dos Santos also progressed in the same division after the 18-year-old secured a points win against Ghana's Yaw Samuel Addo, while Scotland's Lennon Mulligan beat Kiribati's Eriu Temakau by unanimous decision in their last-16 match.
Finally in the 48-51kg flyweight division, Wales fighter Jake Dodd marked his Commonwealth Games debut with a second-round stoppage win against Retselisitsoe Kolobe of Lesotho.
There was disappointment for Birmingham-born fighter Niall Farrell as he suffered a first-round stoppage against Northern Ireland's Jude Gallagher, who progressed to the last eight of the men's featherweight 54-57kg division.
Youth came out on top versus experience as 20-year-old English fighter Gemma Richardson beat 32-year-old Megan Reid of Scotland.
Richardson, a youth world champion and double European youth gold medallist, won by unanimous decision to progress to the quarter-finals of the women's lightweight 57-60kg division.
Finally, Coventry fighter Aaron Bowen beat Nigeria's Innocent Ehwarieme by unanimous decision in the light-heavyweight 75-80kg to reach the quarter-finals.