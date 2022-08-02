Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Eoin Fleming lost a bronze medal match at the 2014 Games in Glasgow

Northern Irish judokas Eoin Fleming, Rachael Hawkes and Joshua Fleming can join team-mates Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns in winning Commonwealth bronze medals on Tuesday evening.

The trio advanced to the medal matches in an intriguing morning session.

Fleming was defeated in the semi-final of the men's -81kg while Hawkes and Fleming advanced via the repechage.

Earlier on Tuesday, NI men's pair Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley missed out on a lawn bowls medal.

They lost the morning's bronze medal match 25-5 to Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

At Coventry Arena, NI maintained their strong showing in the judo but missed out on the chance to fight for a gold medal.

Australian opposition awaits Fleming and Green in the bronze medal match as they face Uros Nikolic and Jake Bensted respectively, with Hawkes up against England's Katie-Jemima Yeates-Brown.

Fleming advanced to the semis with two wins on Tuesday morning, firstly edging a hard-fought encounter with Odysseas Georgakis of Cyprus before securing a lightning-fast win by ippon over Nauru's Kip Kosam in the quarters, but was then beaten in the last four by impressive Canadian Francois Gauthier Drapeau

Fleming, 27, is out to avenge his bronze medal defeat at Glasgow 2014 and claim NI's third judo medal of the Birmingham Games after team-mates Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns, both won bronze on Monday.

Hawkes, too, remains in the medal hunt with a contest for bronze coming up on Monday evening having lost her quarter-final to Jamaica's Ebony Drysdale Daley.

The NI fighter received a bye in the repechage so advances directly to the medal contest.

Green claimed a dramatic golden point repechage win over Sri Lankan Chamal Repiyallage after losing his quarter-final defeat by Cypriot Dato Matsoukatov, who was awarded the win by ippon.

Earlier Green had dispatched of Trinidad and Tobago's Jelanie Boyce in just 34 seconds.

Disappointment for men's pairs at bowls

McHugh and Barkley were competing for NI's fourth bronze in Birmingham following Monday's semi-final defeat by Wales.

Northern Ireland made a promising start to lead 2-0 after two ends before Scotland's quality shone through.

The Scottish pair picked up a key five at the third end, followed by a four, a single and another four to lead 14-2, with Northern Ireland unable to mount a comeback.

McHugh and Barkley will return to action later on Tuesday alongside Ian McClure and Adam McKeown in the men's fours, facing Canada at 16:15 BST.

Whitehead's McHugh, competing at his seventh Commonwealth Games, was part of Northern Ireland's gold medal-winning fours team in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Northern Ireland's Sam Barkley is making his Commonwealth Games debut alongside 1998 gold medallist Martin McHugh

In the women's triples, Northern Ireland's Ashleigh Rainey, Chloe Wilson and Courtney Meneely beat Falkland Islands 22-10 but NI's women's pair Megan Devlin and Shauna O'Neill lost 14-13 to England.

Kate O'Connor enjoyed a positive start to the heptathlon, setting a personal best 13.74 in the 100m hurdles before clearing 1.78m in the high jump to sit fourth on 1968 points after two events.

The Newry-born athlete is 32 points behind third-placed Englishwoman Holly Mills, with 2019 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson leading the field on 2032 points - some 15 ahead of Australia's Taneille Chase.

In the pool, Daniel Wiffen comfortably qualified for Wednesday evening's men's 1500m freestyle final, finishing second in his heat in 15 minutes 37.53 seconds.

Wiffen conserved his energy to qualify fifth fastest for the final as his time was almost 40 seconds slower than his Irish record set last month when he just missed out on a place in the final at the World Championships.

A repeat of that sub-15 minute swim could put him in medal contention in Wednesday's final.

Danielle Hill placed third in her 50m backstroke heat with a time of 27.65 to advance to Tuesday evening's semi-final.

Mollie McAlorum clocked 31.77 to win her heat but that time was not enough to qualify, while Grace Davison (30.49) also missed out.