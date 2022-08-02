Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland's Sam Barkley is making his Commonwealth Games debut alongside 1998 gold medallist Martin McHugh

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Ireland's Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley missed out on a lawn bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games.

McHugh and Barkley lost Tuesday morning's bronze medal match 25-5 to Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

At Coventry Arena, NI judokas Eoin Fleming and Rachael Hawkes will fight for bronze medals on Monday evening.

Two of Northern Ireland's five medals won at the Games so far have been in judo.

McHugh and Barkley were competing for NI's fourth bronze in Birmingham following Monday's semi-final defeat by Wales.

Northern Ireland made a promising start to lead 2-0 after two ends before Scotland's quality shone through.

The Scottish pair picked up a key five at the third end, followed by a four, a single and another four to lead 14-2, with Northern Ireland unable to mount a comeback.

McHugh and Barkley will return to action later on Tuesday alongside Ian McClure and Adam McKeown in the men's fours, facing Canada at 16:15 BST.

Whitehead's McHugh, competing at his seventh Commonwealth Games, was part of Northern Ireland's gold medal-winning fours team in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

In the women's triples, Northern Ireland's Ashleigh Rainey, Chloe Wilson and Courtney Meneely beat Falkland Islands 22-10 but NI's women's pair Megan Devlin and Shauna O'Neill lost 14-13 to England.

Judokas look to continue medal success

At Coventry Arena, Northern Ireland's Fleming advanced to the semis with two wins on Tuesday morning, firstly edging a hard-fought encounter with Odysseas Georgakis of Cyprus before securing a lightning-fast win by ippon over Nauru's Kip Kosam in the quarters, but was then beaten in the last four by impressive Canadian Francois Gauthier Drapeau

Fleming, 27, is out to avenge his bronze medal defeat at Glasgow 2014 and claim NI's third judo medal of the Birmingham Games after team-mates Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns, both won bronze on Monday.

Hawkes, too, remains in the medal hunt with a contest for bronze coming up on Monday evening having lost her quarter-final to Jamaica's Ebony Drysdale Daley.

The NI fighter received a bye in the repechage so advances directly to the medal contest.

Joshua Green remains in with a shout of a medal despite his quarter-final defeat by Cypriot Dato Matsoukatov, who was awarded the win by ippon.

Earlier Green had dispatched of Trinidad and Tobago's Jelanie Boyce in just 34 seconds, but after his loss in the last eight will meet Sri Lanka's Chamara Repiyallage in the repechage.