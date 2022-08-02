Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Wales men beat England in the lawn bowls pairs event to win Commonwealth Games gold.

Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen defeated Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard 19-18 in a dramatic final.

Wales led 10-4 and 15-6 before England battled back to 16-16 with four ends remaining.

Tolchard missed the final bowl as Wales celebrated victory and defended the title they won four years ago in Australia.

Salmon claimed a second Games gold after winning on the Gold Coast in 2018 with Marc Wyatt.

It was Wales' second gold of the Games after Para-cyclist James Ball with the overall medal tally standing at 11, including two silvers and seven bronzes.

Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall beat Northern Ireland's Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley 25-5 in the bronze-medal match.