Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's men beat Australia 14-12 in a tense match in the lawn bowls triples event to win Commonwealth Games gold.

Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Jamie Chestney took a 12-1 lead after nine ends but the Australians drew level at 12-12 after the 16th end.

Lucy Beere earned Guernsey's first medal since 1994 as she won silver in the women's singles event, losing out to Australia's Ellen Ryan for gold.

"I'm absolutely over the moon, I don't think it's sunk in yet," said Chestney.

"I'm pretty emotional, up and down, to get over the line - there's no feeling like it, the best moment of my career," he added.

His team-mate Brett said: "If you'd had said to us at the start of the game you'd be 12-12 with two ends to play, we'd have all taken that. Jamie [Chestney] played a couple of bombs. These two have played fantastically - they have been outstanding."

England's men take on Wales for the men's pairs gold on Tuesday.