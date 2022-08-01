Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Matthew Bostock was competing at the Lee Valley VeloPark when the crash happend

Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock is "quite battered" but hoping to continue taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old was one of three competitors taken to hospital after a heavy crash during the 15km scratch race qualifying on Sunday.

Bostock withdrew from Monday's 40km points race, but is still hopeful of taking part in Sunday's road race.

On Instagram he said: "Just want to let everyone know that I'm okay.

"Quite battered but hoping to be back in time for the RR next week."

England cyclist Matt Walls and Canada's Derek Gee were also treated for injuries following the crash.

Bostock, who topped the podium in the International Stage Race held on the island earlier this month, was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening after tests.

'Extremely painful'

Reflecting on the incident at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, he posted: "Really scary crash so hope that everyone who was involved recovers quickly, and especially happy to see @wallsey_98 [Matt Walls] somehow came away relatively okay."

Isle of Man cycling team coach Andrew Roache told Manx Radio Bostock was doing "reasonably well" after the "big crash" when the cyclists were travelling at about 40mph.

"He's got the usual cycling burns, which are extremely painful, anyone who cycles knows how that feels," he said.

"We'll just keep monitoring him now day-by-day, and make sure that he is good to go and hopefully be still able to ride the road race on Sunday.

"It is extremely painful, he certainly didn't sleep well last night… he's got a few days for that to heal up a little bit better anyway."

Bostock is part of a strong cycling team representing the Isle of Man at the 2022 games, which also includes Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift and Lizzie Holden.