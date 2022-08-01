Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Sarah Davies won gold in a dramatic final in the women's 71kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

She beat Nigeria's 18-year-old Joy Ogbonne Eze, who, after a strong snatch round, did not complete any of her clean and jerk attempts.

It is a first Commonwealth Games appearance for 2021 world silver-medallist Davies.

Earlier, compatriot Chris Murray also won gold in the men's 81kg.

Davies lifted 103kg in the snatch round, a new Commonwealth Games record, and needed just one 126kg lift in the clean and jerk round to win gold, after Eze failed all three of her attempts at 125kg.

Davies missed her first attempt and needed a few minutes to compose herself before confidently shooting the bar above her head on her second go, to finish on 229kg.

Canada's Alexis Ashworth lifted 15kg less than Davies but that was enough for silver and India's Harjinder Kaur took a surprise bronze.

Record-breaking Murray

Murray, who is the four-time British champion, posted a combined total of 325kg from his snatch and his clean and jerk attempts, a new Commonwealth record.

"I can't sum it up," he said. "I'll be in my room tonight still not being able to put it into words. It's incredible.

"The guys in my weight class are so strong and that was a really close competition. I knew I needed to pull it out and I did. I'm so happy."

Canada's Nicolas Vachon dropped the bar behind his head before the final buzzer while trying to lift 187kg and had to settle for a bronze medal.

Kyle Bruce of Australia took silver after failing his final lift of 183kg.

The top four finalists, including India's Ajay Singh, were separated by only 6kg.