England men scored their equaliser with eight minutes of the match remaining

England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a thriller to stay top of Pool B in the men's hockey at the Commonwealth Games.

Two poacher efforts from Nicholas Bandurak either side of a stunning goal from Phil Roper saw England complete their fourth-quarter comeback.

Both sides remain unbeaten, with England leading Pool B by three points having played one game more than India.

Earlier, Scotland women thrashed Kenya 11-0 and Wales women beat Ghana 4-0.

Scotland's win kept alive their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

They sit third in Pool B, level on points with Australia and New Zealand having played one game more, with the top two reaching the semi-finals in both the men's and women's competitions.

Wales' win in Pool A also maintained their slim hopes of reaching the knockouts with Kevin Johnson's side needing to win their final two groups games and rely on other results to go their way at the University of Birmingham hockey centre.

England men will reach the last four by avoiding defeat against Canada in their final group match on Thursday.