Gemma Atherley swam a personal best in the heats to reach the 200m backstroke final

Jersey swimmer Gemma Atherley says making the final of the 200m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games was an 'incredible' experience.

The 24-year-old finished eighth as Australia's Olympic champion and world record-holder Kaylee McKeown took gold in a new Commonwealth Games record.

Her time of 2:18.53 was just over 13 seconds behind the gold medal.

She was the first-ever female swimmer from Jersey to qualify for a Commonwealth Games final.

Atherley clocked a personal best of 2:17.47 in the heats on Monday morning to qualify seventh fastest.

"Having the honour to walk out and swim in a final with world record-holders and these girls that you look up to is incredible," Atherley told BBC Channel Islands.

"It's a dream come true and it was right place, right time, right number of entries.

"Just to be in that environment and be part of it is incredible."

Meanwhile fellow Jersey swimmers Harry Shalamon, Robbie Jones and Jack Allan all missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly.

Lily Scott and Atherley also failed to progress from the heats in the 100m freestyle, while Scott was one place off the final in the 800m freestyle.

Lee makes more Jersey history

Daniel Lee has been competing at his second Commonwealth Games

Having become the first Jersey gymnast to make an all-around final on Saturday Daniel Lee became the first islander in an individual final on Monday.

Lee came in as a reserve in the rings final and finished seventh out of eight competitors with a score of 12.900 - 1.5 marks off England's gold medallist Courtney Tulloch.

It ended an impressive Commonwealth Games for the 23-year-old after he finished sixth in the all-around final.

"I'm happy, I knew I didn't have the difficulty to challenge to the top guys, but I'm still seventh in the Commonwealth, so I'm happy," Lee told BBC Channel Islands.

"It's been phenomenal, I couldn't have asked for much more, sixth in all-around and seventh on the rings, I'm over the moon."

Pilley ends in 16th place

Rhys Pilley is still set to race in the men's road race and individual time trial

Jersey track cyclist Rhys Pilley finished 16th in the 1000m time trial at the Lea Valley Velopark.

Pilley, 23, clocked a time of 1:05.630, just over six seconds behind Australia's gold medallist Matthew Glaetzer.

It was Pilley's second event at Birmingham 2022, having come 17th in the 4000m individual pursuit on Saturday.