Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Men’s 1000m Time Trial results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Matthew GLAETZER
|59.505
|2
|AUS
|Thomas CORNISH
|1:00.036
|3
|TTO
|Nicholas PAUL
|1:00.089
|4
|AUS
|Matthew RICHARDSON
|1:00.152
|5
|NZL
|Nicholas KERGOZOU de la BOESSIERE
|1:01.076
|6
|ENG
|Hayden NORRIS
|1:01.285
|7
|ENG
|Ethan VERNON
|1:01.418
|8
|WAL
|Joe HOLT
|1:01.422
|9
|CAN
|Nick WAMMES
|1:01.443
|10
|MAS
|Fadhil ZONIS
|1:01.734
|11
|CAN
|Ryan DODYK
|1:01.786
|12
|IND
|Ronaldo LAITONJAM
|1:02.500
|13
|WAL
|Harvey McNAUGHTON
|1:02.659
|14
|MAS
|Ridwan SAHROM
|1:03.093
|15
|CAN
|Riley PICKRELL
|1:03.627
|16
|JEY
|Rhys PILLEY
|1:05.630
|17
|JAM
|Daniel PALMER
|1:11.307
|18
|JAM
|Malik REID
|1:11.944
|19
|JAM
|Zoe BOYD
|1:13.681
|20
|GHA
|Emmanuel Otokunor SACKEY
|1:20.526
|21
|ENG
|Joe TRUMAN
|DNS
|22
|SCO
|Jonny WALE
|DNS
Key: DNS = Did not start