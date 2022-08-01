Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Men’s 1000m Time Trial results

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMatthew GLAETZER59.505
2AUSThomas CORNISH1:00.036
3TTONicholas PAUL1:00.089
4AUSMatthew RICHARDSON1:00.152
5NZLNicholas KERGOZOU de la BOESSIERE1:01.076
6ENGHayden NORRIS1:01.285
7ENGEthan VERNON1:01.418
8WALJoe HOLT1:01.422
9CANNick WAMMES1:01.443
10MASFadhil ZONIS1:01.734
11CANRyan DODYK1:01.786
12INDRonaldo LAITONJAM1:02.500
13WALHarvey McNAUGHTON1:02.659
14MASRidwan SAHROM1:03.093
15CANRiley PICKRELL1:03.627
16JEYRhys PILLEY1:05.630
17JAMDaniel PALMER1:11.307
18JAMMalik REID1:11.944
19JAMZoe BOYD1:13.681
20GHAEmmanuel Otokunor SACKEY1:20.526
21ENGJoe TRUMANDNS
22SCOJonny WALEDNS

Key: DNS = Did not start

