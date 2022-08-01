Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Men’s 40km Points results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total Points
|1
|NZL
|Aaron GATE
|45
|2
|NZL
|Campbell STEWART
|38
|3
|ENG
|Oli WOOD
|35
|4
|SCO
|John ARCHIBALD
|16
|5
|SCO
|Mark STEWART
|15
|6
|AUS
|Lucas PLAPP
|9
|7
|WAL
|Joshua TARLING
|9
|8
|NZL
|Corbin STRONG (W)
|5
|9
|ENG
|William PERRETT
|1
|10
|ANT
|Jyme BRIDGES
|DNF
|10
|AUS
|Graeme FRISLIE (W)
|DNF
|10
|AUS
|Conor LEAHY
|DNF
|10
|BAR
|Jamol EASTMOND
|DNF
|10
|CAN
|Michael FOLEY
|DNF
|10
|CAN
|Mathias GUILLEMETTE
|DNF
|10
|CAN
|Riley PICKRELL
|DNF
|10
|GRN
|Red WALTERS
|DNF
|10
|IND
|Naman KAPIL
|DNF
|10
|IND
|Venkappa KENGALAGUTTI
|DNF
|10
|TTO
|Akil CAMPBELL
|DNF
|10
|WAL
|Rhys BRITTON
|DNF
|10
|WAL
|William ROBERTS
|DNF
|23
|SCO
|Kyle GORDON
|DNS
Key: DNF = Did not finish, DNS = Did not start