Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Men’s 40km Points results

Final

RankCountryNameTotal Points
1NZLAaron GATE45
2NZLCampbell STEWART38
3ENGOli WOOD35
4SCOJohn ARCHIBALD16
5SCOMark STEWART15
6AUSLucas PLAPP9
7WALJoshua TARLING9
8NZLCorbin STRONG (W)5
9ENGWilliam PERRETT1
10ANTJyme BRIDGESDNF
10AUSGraeme FRISLIE (W)DNF
10AUSConor LEAHYDNF
10BARJamol EASTMONDDNF
10CANMichael FOLEYDNF
10CANMathias GUILLEMETTEDNF
10CANRiley PICKRELLDNF
10GRNRed WALTERSDNF
10INDNaman KAPILDNF
10INDVenkappa KENGALAGUTTIDNF
10TTOAkil CAMPBELLDNF
10WALRhys BRITTONDNF
10WALWilliam ROBERTSDNF
23SCOKyle GORDONDNS

Key: DNF = Did not finish, DNS = Did not start

