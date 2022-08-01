From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

Rank Country Name Total Points 1 NZL Aaron GATE 45 2 NZL Campbell STEWART 38 3 ENG Oli WOOD 35 4 SCO John ARCHIBALD 16 5 SCO Mark STEWART 15 6 AUS Lucas PLAPP 9 7 WAL Joshua TARLING 9 8 NZL Corbin STRONG (W) 5 9 ENG William PERRETT 1 10 ANT Jyme BRIDGES DNF 10 AUS Graeme FRISLIE (W) DNF 10 AUS Conor LEAHY DNF 10 BAR Jamol EASTMOND DNF 10 CAN Michael FOLEY DNF 10 CAN Mathias GUILLEMETTE DNF 10 CAN Riley PICKRELL DNF 10 GRN Red WALTERS DNF 10 IND Naman KAPIL DNF 10 IND Venkappa KENGALAGUTTI DNF 10 TTO Akil CAMPBELL DNF 10 WAL Rhys BRITTON DNF 10 WAL William ROBERTS DNF 23 SCO Kyle GORDON DNS

Key: DNF = Did not finish, DNS = Did not start