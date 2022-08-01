Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 71kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|ENG
|Sarah DAVIES
|103
|126
|229
|2
|CAN
|Alexis ASHWORTH
|91
|123
|214
|3
|IND
|Harjinder KAUR
|93
|119
|212
|4
|AUS
|Kiana Rose ELLIOTT
|94
|110
|204
|5
|NRU
|Nancy Genzel ABOUKE
|87
|110
|197
|6
|NZL
|Megan Ann SIGNAL
|88
|108
|196
|7
|MRI
|Ketty LENT
|87
|107
|194
|8
|MLT
|Roberta TABONE
|86
|105
|191
|9
|WAL
|Faye Samantha Michelle PITTMAN
|81
|108
|189
|10
|GIB
|Holly O'SHEA
|74
|97
|171
|NGR
|Joy OGBONNE EZE
|100
|-
|-
|DNF
|SCO
|Alice Glenna AITCHISON
|-
|-