Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 64kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|CAN
|Maude G CHARRON
|101
|130
|231
|2
|AUS
|Sarah Maureen COCHRANE
|100
|116
|216
|3
|NGR
|Islamiyat Adebukola YUSUF
|93
|119
|212
|4
|ENG
|Zoe SMITH
|88
|122
|210
|5
|NZL
|Emma McINTYRE
|84
|103
|187
|6
|MLT
|Yasmin ZAMMIT STEVENS
|83
|103
|186
|7
|WAL
|Christie Marie WILLIAMS
|83
|100
|183
|8
|BAN
|Mabia AKTAR
|78
|103
|181
|9
|NIR
|Caroline DOYLE
|78
|101
|179
|10
|SGP
|Nicole Lin Li HENG
|76
|93
|169
|11
|KEN
|Rachel Achieng ENOCK
|70
|85
|155
|12
|NRU
|Bernice DETUDAMO
|60
|81
|141