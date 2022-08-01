Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 81kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1ENGChris MURRAY144181325
2AUSKyle BRUCE143180323
3CANNicolas VACHON140180320
4INDAjay SINGH143176319
5PAKHaider ALI135170305
6NZLCameron David McTAGGART138165303
7MASNasir Bin Roslan MOHAMAD135165300
8SGPKang Yin LIM125163288
9SRIChinthana Geetal Vidanage VIDANAGE127155282
10SCOJason EPTON120157277
11JAMOmarie MEARS126147273
CMRGuy Michel NGONGANG TCHUISSI139--

