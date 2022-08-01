Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 81kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|ENG
|Chris MURRAY
|144
|181
|325
|2
|AUS
|Kyle BRUCE
|143
|180
|323
|3
|CAN
|Nicolas VACHON
|140
|180
|320
|4
|IND
|Ajay SINGH
|143
|176
|319
|5
|PAK
|Haider ALI
|135
|170
|305
|6
|NZL
|Cameron David McTAGGART
|138
|165
|303
|7
|MAS
|Nasir Bin Roslan MOHAMAD
|135
|165
|300
|8
|SGP
|Kang Yin LIM
|125
|163
|288
|9
|SRI
|Chinthana Geetal Vidanage VIDANAGE
|127
|155
|282
|10
|SCO
|Jason EPTON
|120
|157
|277
|11
|JAM
|Omarie MEARS
|126
|147
|273
|CMR
|Guy Michel NGONGANG TCHUISSI
|139
|-
|-