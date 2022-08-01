Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson celebrate

Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with bronze in the men's triples.

Dando, Owen and Tomlinson defeated Fiji 21-7 to claim a first Wales bowls medal in Birmingham.

Wales have won one gold, two silver and seven bronze.

There is also a guaranteed 11th medal for Wales with men's bowls pair Daniel Salmon and Jarred Breen clinching a place in the final on Tuesday morning.

Jarvis bows out

Wales narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay which was the final race for retiring Olympic swimming champion Calum Jarvis.

The Welsh quartet of Jarvis, fellow Tokyo gold medallist Matt Richards, Dan Jones and Kieran Bird set a new Welsh record of 7:10.64 but could not hold onto third place as a rapid Duncan Scott secured bronze for Scotland.

The race was won by Australia in a new Games record, with England taking silver.

Jarvis, 30, confirmed afterwards it was his last professional race.

"I've been swimming for 12 years and my first Commonwealth Games was eight years ago," said Jarvis.

"I've sacrificed an awful lot and we did ourselves proud today.

"We left 100% in the pool and that's all we can do. I've been to all the major competitions and got silverware so I'm pleased to have done and achieved that.

"Not everyone in their sport gets to do that so I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had.

Olympic champion Calum Jarvis confirms retirement

"A big thank you to everyone who's been a part of that journey as well.

"I couldn't have it without their support and couldn't have been here today and done a brilliant result with these three other lads here.

"So I'm happy to be walking out. It would've been nice to finish on the podium but that's not what it's about.

"It's about coming together and doing what we can in the pool. That's all we can do and I'm proud of these three guys here, they absolutely smashed it."

The Wales women's table tennis team of Charlotte Carey, Anna Hursey, Chloe Thomas, Zu Whang and Lara Whitton could not manage a podium position after losing to Australia in the bronze medal match.

The team could not lift themselves from the heartbreak of losing the semi-final against Malaysia in the final set of the deciding game on Sunday evening.

They had to return to the NEC less than 12 hours later to play Australia and suffered a 3-0 defeat, although they still achieved their highest Commonwealth Games finish.

Track cycling finale

On the final day of competition at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Wales could not add to the haul of six track cycling medals.

Emma Finucane, who had earlier won two bronze medals, finished fourth and Rhian Edmunds sixth in the keirin, while Ella Barnwell, Anna Morris and Megan Barker were seventh, eighth and 12th in the women's scratch.

Joe Holt and Harvey McNaughton placed eighth and 13th respectively in the men's 1km time trial final, while Joshua Tarling was seventh in the points race.

In squash, second seed Joel Makin is through to the semi-final of the men's singles after defeating Malaysian Eain Yow Ng.

Makin will face England's 2018 gold medallist James Willstrop in the last four on Tuesday, but Emily Whitlock lost her women's quarter-final against England's Sarah-Jane Perry.

In gymnastics, Emil Barber and and Joe Cemlyn-Jones finished fourth and eighth respectively in men's floor final.

After two defeats, Wales women's hockey side beat Ghana 4-0 in Pool A.

Leah Wilkinson opened the scoring in the third quarter before Beth Bingham, Izzy Webb and Millie Holme added goals. Bingham celebrated victory and scoring in her 100th appearance.

Weightlifter Christie Williams finished seventh in the women's 64kg category, while Faye Pittman was ninth in the 71kg section.

Wales have two boxers in the quarter-finals and one fight away from a guaranteed medal.

Flyweight Jake Dodd stopped Lesotho's Retselisitsoe Kolobe in the second round, while light-heavyweight Taylor Bevan knocked down Samoan Jancen Poutoa twice before the fight was halted in the third round.

Judo quartet Callum Bennett, Daniel Rabbit, Gregg Varey and Ashleigh-Anne Barnikel failed to make the medal matches.