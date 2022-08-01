Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Sometimes a silver is not enough. Certainly not for a distraught Finlay Allan, who could not hold back the tears after losing his Commonwealth Games judo gold-medal bout.

Allan, 20, was unfancied and continued to defy the odds in Monday's rounds before finding Georgios Balarjishvili too much to overcome as the Cypriot won by waza-ari in the 66kg final.

"I'm pretty gutted at the minute," an emotional Allan told BBC Scotland. "After I have time to process it, I'll take the positives, but it's just a bit raw.

"At the start of the day I'd have been happy with silver so I'm proud of myself. As long as judo's in the Games next time, I'll try my best to get there and hopefully go one better."

Another Scot was also on the podium in Coventry, as Malin Wilson claimed bronze in a gripping 57kg contest with England's Lele Nairne.

Both medals came after gymnast Shannon Archer's historic triumph earlier in the day in Birmingham city centre.

The 24-year-old won a historic first ever individual women's artistic gymnastics medal by earning bronze in the vault.

Archer was last to go in the competition and delivered under that pressure to claim her first medal in her second Games and Scotland's first in the artistic disciplines, having claimed a podium in 1994 with Joanne Walker's bronze in the rhythmic hoop.

"I can't explain how I feel right now," said the gymnast, who hails from Uphall in West Lothian. "I knew it was possible but to actually achieve it... I can't quite believe it. I don't think it will sink in for a while.

"I looked up and saw the score and just started crying. There's been a lot of hard days in the gym but this makes it all worth it."

Scotland also guaranteed two more silver medals at least after both the men and women's Para pairs bowlers won their semi-finals in Leamington Spa on a fine start to day four.

Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown beat New Zealand 18-10, then Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton overcame England 16-10.

The men will compete in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, with the women playing the following day.

Scotland's medal tally now sits at 23, with two gold, eight silver and 13 bronze.