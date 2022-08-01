Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns added to Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games medal tally by winning their respective bronze medal contests.

Javadian beat Mozambique's Jacira Ferreira in the women's -52kg category.

Burns overcame Scotland's Alexander Short to take men's -66kg bronze.

The two medals take Northern Ireland's haul at the Birmingham Games to five with three on Monday, including gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's pommel horse silver.

A terrific Monday evening for Northern Ireland continued as boxers Jude Gallagher and Clepson dos Santos progressed to the quarter-finals of the featherweight and flyweight divisions.

Tyrone featherweight Gallagher stunned local fighter Niall Farrell by stopping the Englishman in the first round of their contest with Dos Santos edging Ghanaian Yaw Samuel Addo on a 3-2 decision in their flyweight last-16 bout.

The boxing victories came after a marvellous evening for Northern Ireland on the judo mat.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the final with defeat by Australia's Tinka Easton in the semi-final, Javadian regrouped to earn a classy victory over Ferreira in the golden score period.

Burns followed that with an impressive win over Short that capped an up-and-down day for the 33-year-old after losing his quarter-final before seeing off Zambia's Steven Mungandu in the repechage bout.

Javadian was effectively competing on home turf with the judo competitions taking place in Coventry, when she was born and continues to be based and the Northern Ireland team member received huge support.

"It was amazing. The noise of the crowd was just crazy," said Javadian, who said she would celebrate her success on Monday by having dinner at the her Iranian-born grandmother's.

"We actually drove past my house this morning on the way over to the venue so it's crazy being so close to home."

Earlier on Monday, Callum Nash lost to Cypriot opponent Georgios Balarjishvili in the last 16 of the -66kg category.

McHugh and Barkley lose lawn bowls semi-final

Earlier, Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley missed out on the men's pairs lawn bowls final.

McHugh and Barkley were beaten 22-14 by Welsh duo Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen in the semi-final.

The NI pair will face Scotland in the bronze medal match on Tuesday morning (08:30 BST).

It is disappointment for debutant Barkley and McHugh, who was aiming to secure his second gold medal in his seventh Games appearance having won gold in the men's fours in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Gallagher stuns fancied Farrell

Newtonstewart fighter Gallagher silenced the vocal home crowd at the NEC by stopping local favourite Farrell, as the referee called a halt after the Walsall man had taken two standing counts.

Both boxers traded blows from the off before a big Gallagher right hand wobbled Farrell and led to the first standing count.

Sensing his opportunity for a stoppage, Gallagher, 20, upped the pace still further and after another huge right hand led to another standing count, the referee deemed that Farrell was not in a position to continue, despite the English fighter's protests.

Flyweight Clepson dos Santos moved to within one win of a medal thanks to a hard-fought split decision victory of heavy-handed Ghanaian Yaw Samuel Addo, as Monday's two wins brought up the list of Northern Ireland's boxing quarter-finalists to eight.

The Holy Trinity fighter was elusive with lightning quick feet in the opening rounds, largely avoiding Addo's huge overhand rights while finding scoring shots of his own on the inside.

Dos Santos tired in the final round as Addo continued to seek the knockout blow, and while a few thunderous shots landed he could not recover the damage done in the opening rounds with the Belfast fighter winning 3-2 on the judges scorecards.

Catterson through to freestyle semi-final

In the pool, Ards swimmer Victoria Catterson missed out on a place in the women's 100m freestyle final.

Catterson, who on Friday claimed an Irish record in the 200m freestyle, clocked 56.04 to finish seventh in the semi-final with a time 0.07 seconds slower than her qualifying performance earlier in the day.

But getting through the heats continued Catterson's impressive games after producing an Irish record in the 200m freestyle on Friday when she bettered Michelle de Bruin's 25-year-old national mark.

Larne's Kaitlyn McCaw missed out on the semi-finals after clocking 58.26 in her heat, while Danielle Hill withdrew from the event.

In the women's 200m individual medley, Grace Davison failed to advance after finishing seventh in her heat with a time of two minutes 22.34 seconds.

In cycling, Alice Sharpe produced a spirited ride to finish fifth in the women's 10km scratch race final.

Northern Ireland's netballers suffered a third straight defeat as they were beaten 71-27 by defending champions England.

The holders led 38-15 at half time and continued to dominate as Northern Ireland's losing run continued following their opening 79-20 opening loss against world champions New Zealand and subsequent loss 54-41 loss against Malawi.