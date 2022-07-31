Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales lost their opening match 72-43 to Jamaica while Scotland lost to Australia 83-30

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC in Birmingham, their first victory of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Wales, ranked eighth in the world, looked set to storm to a comfortable victory but had to hold off a final-quarter comeback from Scotland, ranked ninth.

Scotland had chances to keep pace but inaccuracy under the post cost them.

They are yet to win a game in Pool B.

Earlier, Northern Ireland lost 54-41 to Malawi, but were much improved on their huge defeat by world champions New Zealand in their opening Pool B match.

South Africa thrashed Barbados 91-36 in Pool A and Uganda beat Trinidad and Tobago 62-28 in Pool B.

England are back in action on Monday against Northern Ireland from 18:00 BST.