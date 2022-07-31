Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Le Clos congratulates Clareburt after the latter's victory

South Africa's Chad le Clos won a record-equalling 18th Commonwealth Games medal, but had to settle for silver as Lewis Clareburt took his 200m butterfly title.

Le Clos' haul matches that of two shooters - England's Mick Gault and Australian Phil Adams.

The 30-year-old led by a third of a second at halfway, but could not resist New Zealander Clareburt's late surge.

England's James Guy won bronze - his first medal of these Games.

Guy was second as they turned for home but Clareburt's finish took him from third to first.

Clareburt finished in one minute 55.60 seconds - 0.29secs clear of Le Clos, who had sneaked a glance across as his rival pressed past him in the final 30 metres.

Scotland's Duncan Scott was chasing his own piece of history.

A podium finish would have taken him level with Alister Allan, who won 10 shooting medals between 1974 and 1994, as Scotland's most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

However Scott, who won four Olympic medals in Tokyo last summer, was unable to make any inroads into the leaders and could only finish fifth.

At 25, Victoria 2026 may be a bridge too far for Scott, but he will have the chance to claim the record for himself later in the Games with medal chances in the 100m freestyle, individual medleys and relays.