Matt Walls won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics

England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrible crash in which both he and his bike flew into the crowd at track cycling's Lee Valley VeloPark.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion was treated in the stands for more than half an hour before being taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Spectators were also injured in the crash, with one taken away in a wheelchair, covered in blood.

Matt Bostock, of the Isle of Man, was also taken to hospital for tests.

The rest of the session was abandoned and spectators were asked to leave while Walls was having treatment.

Walls won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Eight riders in total went down in the crash on the last lap of the men's scratch race qualifying, with medics and coaches rushing to help the cyclists.

Walls had been trying to avoid riders who had fallen in an incident that began on the entrance to a corner. The stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy were sliding up the banking, forcing Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Canadian Derek Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls into the stands.

A Team England spokesperson said Walls was "alert and talking".