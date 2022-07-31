Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

MacCombe and guide Catherine Sands claimed Northern Ireland's second medal of the Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Ireland Para-triathlete Chloe MacCombe says "words can't describe" her elation after claiming a sensational silver in the Women's PTVI alongside guide Catherine Sands at the Commonwealth Games.

Claudy's MacCombe produced a blistering run in the final leg to overtake Canada's Jessica Tuomela, finishing with a time of 1:14.39.

The race was won by England's Katie Crowhurst, with MacCombe's twin sister Judith and guide Anne Paul taking fourth in 1:18.30.

"It feels absolutely unreal. Words can't describe it," reflected Chloe, 26.

"I just listened to Catherine and really focused despite the noise of the crowds, it was really good and Catherine was excellent as always."

The silver is Northern Ireland's second medal of the Birmingham 2022 Games after Para-swimmer Barry McClements claimed bronze in the pool on Friday.

MacCombe was fourth after the swim at Sutton Park, but moved into the medal places on the bike by passing Australia's Erica Burleigh.

"I know that the swim is my weakest out of the three but I just stayed close to Catherine and she guided me through," she continued.

"It's great to have your twin out on the course just to push you on. While I'm disappointed she didn't get on the podium I'm still really proud and we can share the silver medal."